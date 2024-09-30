SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon could see first frost overnight

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    Saskatoon gardeners should cover their plants overnight, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a frost advisory on Monday afternoon.

    The federal weather service says temperatures should drop to 0 C overnight, with patchy frost. Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high of around 14 C.

    “Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” ECCC said in the advisory.

    “Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

    This is the first frost of the season, but not likely the only case this week, with temperatures expected to dip below zero overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News