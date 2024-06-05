Saskatoon police are looking for a discarded knife used in the Esso homicide

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking people who live near the scene of a fatal stabbing to check their yards for the murder weapon.

Police are specifically asking for help from residents and businesses around 22nd Street West, 18th Street West, Avenue H South, and Avenue J South to “thoroughly inspect their property for a knife that is believed to have been discarded following the homicide.”

Officers were called to the Esso gas station at 814 22nd Street West around 3 a.m. on Monday with a report of an injured person. They found 29-year-old Glen Lennie suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Police said an autopsy confirmed Lennie's death as a homicide.

As a result, two 29-year-old men have been charged.

According to police, one of the men is charged with second-degree murder and the other has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Anyone with information relating to the homicide or who believes they have located the knife investigators are looking for can contact police.

This is the 10th homicide this year, according to police.

(Dale Cooper / CTV News)