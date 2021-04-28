SASKATOON -- For the first time since variant cases began soaring in Regina last month, the Saskatoon area had the highest number of new daily cases.

According to the province's daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday, the Saskatoon area had 70 new reported cases, more than double the number in Regina: 30.

As of Tuesday, there were 483 active cases in the Saskatoon area. Regina had 839.

The province does not share what proportion of the cases are resulting from variant strains.

During a recent round of testing, University of Saskatchewan researchers who track the virus using samples from Saskatoon's wastewater found 86 percent of the viral remnants they identified were from the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

Regina's surge in cases and the resulting influx of patients which led to record-high ICU admissions is largely attributed to the B.1.1.7 variant.

In Tuesday's update, there was a cumulative total of 687 variant cases in Saskatoon and 3,513 in Regina.

The reported number of cumulative cases has more than doubled in the Saskatoon area over the past 14 days. According to the April 14 update, there were 328 variant cases.

The province does not specify how many of the variant cases are considered active in its public reporting.