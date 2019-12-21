SASKATOON -- Perry Boyko made a promise to Arden Abounassar around a year ago. He promised that he would give him an electric guitar one day, and on Friday he kept his promise.

“We were very excited,” Fouad Abounassar, Arden’s father said. “We heard from Perry that he wanted to do something for Christmas for Arden, a surprise.”

When Boyko walked through the door with the guitar, Arden’s jaw dropped as he slowly walked over, exclaiming “Oh my gosh, thank you. It’s actually heavier than I expected!”

For the Abounassars, Boyko living up to his word was important.

“He promised him that one day he will bring him an electric guitar and it would be his, and he did.” Fouad said, proud of Boyko and the good deed he did for his son.

When asked how much he will play it, Arden responded with “as much as I can!”, and less than a minute after Arden received the gift, Boyko was leaning over and already showing him some chords.

Boyko says he just wants to give back the gift of music he received years ago.

“I had a good friend that bought me a guitar when I needed one, and I just wanted to make somebodies day, you know?”

Boyko has run programs in the past to give guitars to deserving kids, something he wants to do again in Saskatoon.

“I usually do something good every year for a child. In Regina I started a guitar for kids program, but that was 20 years ago. I’d like to start something up in Saskatoon, but it’s a challenge.”

Boyko left the Abounassar house happy with the good deed he did, already thinking about the next kid he can find a guitar for.