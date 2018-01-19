A Saskatoon mother has lost a ring, but it isn’t an ordinary piece of jewelry.

Inside the jewel of Jennifer Pilon’s ring are her son’s ashes.

"I haven't cried that hard since my son actually died. So it was like losing him all over again," Pilon told CTV News in a phone interview.

Pilon’s son, Kaiden, died from cancer when he was three years old.

“He was such a vibrant little boy, always smiling. He was definitely a little heartbreaker because anyone who met him loved him immediately,” Pilon said

According to Pilon, the ring slipped off her finger sometime on Sunday. Pilon said she thinks it may have fallen off at Walmart or when she was at Galaxy Cinemas.

Pilon has spread the word through social media, where people can notify her if they find the ring.