Saskatoon military chaplain going the distance to raise humanitarian aid for Ukraine

As Ukraine continues to defend itself against a Russian offensive that started more than two years ago, one local fundraiser is enduring a 400 kilometre trek to raise money for aid.

“It turned my feet to mush,” Father Ivan Nahachewsky told CTV News this week.

But Nahachewsky, a priest and military chaplain, says the pain was a minor inconvenience compared to the cause he was fundraising for.

“It was swimming, canoeing, a ruck march, which is just a long hike with the weight like soldiers wear,” he said.

Biking was also a part of the Go the Distance campaign, which started in July. It began in Saskatoon and ended near Prince Albert where the North and South Saskatchewan Rivers meet.

He partnered with three Saskatoon-based charities; all geared towards helping Ukrainians as they deal with the invasion of their country.

“I wanted to reconnect to Saskatoon people and to the Ukrainian community and I like doing fundraisers. So I picked 3 groups that I've heard about my whole life but never been part of,” he says.

The groups he is supporting are Stream of Hopes — focused on giving to children in Ukraine — and Nashi, an organization which fights the human trafficking of young girls.

Ukrainian Patriot is also one of the recipients. It was started by Lana Niland, a woman who lives in Kyiv but is originally from Saskatoon.

“I think it's amazing that there are people like Father Ivan that exist in a in a place that is so far removed from Ukraine,” she said.

The goal is of the fundraiser is $30,000, with donations wrapping up Friday. Currently he’s at about $20,000 and still hoping to see a few more dollars come in for the three organizations.

“Ukraine is facing the fight of its life. It’s no different today than it was in February two and a half years ago,” she said.

Niland is working in Saskatoon for the summer teaching Ukrainian dance, but will return to her home after that. Back home, she says people are still hopeful peace can be reached.

She’s realistic, though, admitting she doesn’t see an end in sight.

“Only by working together will we come to face an end to all of this.”

While Nahachewsky’s fundraiser is coming to an end, you can still make a difference for Ukraine and its people.

“If you go through Go the Distance, you have three days. So if you want to, you want to make my number bigger, than do it in three days. If you do it next week or next month to any of these three groups, it’s [still] a win,” Nahachewsky said.