SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon microbrewery captured gold for the second straight year at the Canadian Brewing Awards.

This weekend 9 Mile Legacy Brewing won gold for its angus stout, in the dry stout category at the 17th Annual Canadian Brewing Awards held on Sept. 12.

In a news release co-founder and head brewer Garret Pederson said the angus stout is an old home-brewing recipe he and co-founder Shawn Moen made before the brewery was formed and was a featured beer when the company launched in 2015.

“I named this beer after my grandfather Angus Pederson and the label artwork is inspired by him -- it really holds a place close to my heart,” Pederson said in a news release.

This 2020 gold medal is 9 Mile Legacy Brewing’s second of back-to-back gold medals at the annual beer awards. The company said its the only Saskatchewan microbrewery to receive back-to-back gold medals in the history of the national competition.

The Canadian Brewing Awards is the country’s national judging competition looking at Canadian-manufatured beers.