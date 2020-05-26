SASKATOON -- Starting June 8, bars and restaurants can unlock their doors and begin welcoming customers.

Daniel Ford Beavis, owner of O’Shea’s Irish Pub downtown, said he’s thankful for the chance to start slinging suds.

“If you told me a couple of months ago that you were going to make me go to half capacity we would have been pretty upset, but I was pretty scared when we had to shut down when we did,” Beavis said.

“But now because we’ve been at zero and you say ‘you get to open with 50 per cent of people’ we’re happy about that.”

O’Shea’s closed its doors ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, one of its busiest days of the year, but it has still been offering take-out options.

In phase three of Saskatchewan’s plan to reopen the economy, bars and restaurants will be allowed to open at half capacity.

Beavis and his staff are removing every second table and keeping seating six feet apart.

They are also building partitions around the bar, where keeping a six-foot distance is difficult.

“Life isn’t going to be normal. We want to do everything we can to make it feel like we’re back at it.”

Beavis said O’Shea’s is slated to open at 11 a.m. on June 8.