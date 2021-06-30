SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man is facing another sexual assault charge following an alleged incident with a 16-year-old boy.

The assault is reported to have taken place on March 12, 2021 on an acreage southwest of Saskatoon on Hodgson Road.

Kyle Edward Norman, 38, had connected with the victim, now 17, over social media before taking him to the acreage where the assault is alleged to have occurred, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Norman is charged with sexual assault and breach of release conditions. He is also facing two new charges of breach of conditions and has since been remanded into custody.

Norman has previously been charged with three counts of sexual assault involving three males over three incidents.

Investigators believe there may be other victims in the community and are encouraging them to contact police.