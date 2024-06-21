Sask. driver dead following SUV and semi crash on Highway 4

A 52-year-old Swift Current man has died after a highway collision near the community of Elrose, Sask.

Rosetown RCMP responded to the report of a collision on Highway 4, about 15 kilometres south of Elrose, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from Sask. RCMP. Officers determined that an SUV and semi collided.

The driver of the SUV—who was the sole occupant of the vehicle— was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said in the release.

RCMP said the victim’s family has been notified.

The driver of the semi—who was also the sole occupant of the vehicle— did not report injuries to police but was taken to hospital for assessment.

Highway 4 was closed during initial investigation but has since re-opened.

RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident.