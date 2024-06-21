SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. driver dead following SUV and semi crash on Highway 4

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A 52-year-old Swift Current man has died after a highway collision near the community of Elrose, Sask.

    Rosetown RCMP responded to the report of a collision on Highway 4, about 15 kilometres south of Elrose, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from Sask. RCMP. Officers determined that an SUV and semi collided.

    The driver of the SUV—who was the sole occupant of the vehicle— was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said in the release.

    RCMP said the victim’s family has been notified.

    The driver of the semi—who was also the sole occupant of the vehicle— did not report injuries to police but was taken to hospital for assessment.

    Highway 4 was closed during initial investigation but has since re-opened.

    RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News