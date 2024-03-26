SASKATOON
    • Saskatoon man arrested after break-ins at assisted living facilities

    police
    A 48-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after a series of break-ins at assisted living facilities.

    The crimes date back to December last year, according to a release from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    Police laid multiple charges ranging from break-and-enter, mischief, and theft under $5,000.

    On Dec. 2, 2023, at around 4:40 a.m. the suspect broke into an assisted living facility on the 1200 Block of Osler Street. At around 8:30 a.m. that morning, police say he came back and broke in again.

    A month later on Jan. 27, the suspect broke into an assisted living facility on the 2900 Block of Louise Street where he stole an unknown amount of property.

    On Feb. 19, the suspect returned to the same facility and broke in but was unsuccessful in stealing this time, police said.

    “Video evidence was obtained by investigating officers and was critical in identifying the suspect involved; as a result, a 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged with break and enter, mischief, and theft under $5000,” police said.

