SASKATOON -- A man and a teen boy have been charged by Saskatoon police following an alleged incident involving a 15-year-old-girl.

According to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release, officers were called to Royal University Hospital on June 8 where the girl was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Reportedly, the girl had been picked up from her home around midnight on June 7 and taken to a location along the riverbank and encouraged to drink alcohol, SPS said.

The girl was then sexually assaulted by the two individuals and left in a vulnerable state, SPS said.

She was later discovered by a passerby who called for help. The girl has since recovered from her physical injuries, SPS said.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing sexual assault and child pornography charges.

The pair have also been charged with voyeurism.

Investigators believe there may be other girls or women who have been "victimized in a similar way" and SPS is asking anyone with information to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.