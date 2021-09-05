SASKATOON -- Saskatoon leads Saskatchewan with the most active cases of COVID-19 according to the Ministry of Health.

On Sunday, the province added 389 new cases of the virus along with 163 recoveries, bringing the provincial total active case count to 3,119. Saskatoon gained 153 new cases on Sunday and leads the province by region with 966 active cases. Regina has 170, according to the ministry.

The North Central region including Prince Albert has the second-highest active case count in the province at 502.

In Dec. 2020, Saskatoon led the provincial active case count with 1,261 cases of COVID-19. At that time the province reported 3,880 cases provincewide.

On Sunday, the province's seven-day average of new infections sat at 318 or 26.4 new cases per 100,000 people. Saskatchewan’s seven-day average has only once been higher, on Jan. 11 with 26.5 per 100,000 people.

In the past week three COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Saskatoon. On Aug. 30 an outbreak was declared at JCL Care Foundation and on Aug. 31, outbreaks were declared at Tykes and Tots Daycare and St. Angela Merici Residence Inc. in Saskatoon.

On Saturday healthcare workers delivered 2,489 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding 1,379 more people to the full vaccinated list.