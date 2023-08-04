Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes

A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said it received several calls Friday morning, around 5:40 a.m. reporting a house on fire in the 1100 block of Osler Street.

When they arrived, crews saw flames at the back of the home, an SFD news release said.

“Fire crews quickly attacked the flames from the exterior to knock down the fire before proceeding inside the structure to complete a search of the building for occupants as well as fire extension inside the structure,” the release said.

SFD said that everyone was able to get out of the building safely before crews arrived. They credit working smoke alarms with helping residents escape the home.

Crews contacted the utility companies to have the gas and electricity turned off for the home, and requested a fire investigator, the release said.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the walls, basement or attic, SFD said.

“The crews used a positive pressure fan to assist in removing the smoke from throughout the entire structure,” the release said.

Crews handed the scene to the fire investigator at 7:12 a.m., SFD said.

“The fire investigator has determined the fire originated on the exterior of the home and the cause to be careless disposal of solid fuel barbecue ashes,” the release said.

The damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck, a rescue unit and the battalion chief responded to the call.