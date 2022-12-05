Saskatoon house fire originated on upstairs mattress: Investigator

An investigator from the Saskatoon Fire Department says a mattress fire on the second floor of an abandoned house on Monday morning caused about $20,000 damage.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Avenue F South just after 5:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Crews could see smoke through an upper-floor window when they arrived. They broke through the front door and discovered the fire in an upstairs bedroom. Utilities had been shut down before firefighters arrived, the city said.

The blaze was under control within about 30 minutes, according to the city

The house had been vacated about 10 days before the fire, and an investigator found evidence that someone had removed a board from a window and entered the vacant property.

The property has been turned over to its owner, the city said.