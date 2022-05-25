Saskatoon house fire caused by 'careless disposal of smoking material'

The careless disposal of "smoking material" on the front step caused a house fire in the 200 Block of Clarence Avenue South on Tuesday night. (Saskatoon Fire Department) The careless disposal of "smoking material" on the front step caused a house fire in the 200 Block of Clarence Avenue South on Tuesday night. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London