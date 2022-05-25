Saskatoon house fire caused by 'careless disposal of smoking material'

The careless disposal of "smoking material" on the front step caused a house fire in the 200 Block of Clarence Avenue South on Tuesday night, Saskatoon Fire Department says.

Upon arrival, fire crews began extinguishing the fire from the exterior and the interior and checked the attic for fire, according to a news release.

Heat was also identified in the exterior walls behind the stucco. Fire crews cut the stucco and cooled the area.

No one was hurt and the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature, police say.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.