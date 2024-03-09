SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon hosts high school wrestling provincials

    Wrestling
    Share

    Young wrestlers hit the mats in Saskatoon Saturday for the high school wrestling provincials.

    Boys and girls of all weight classes battled it out in front of over 100 proud parents and classmates at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

    Jud Heilman is the commissioner of the Saskatchewan High School Athletics Association.

    "The quality of wrestling has been fantastic," Heilman said.

    Heilman took the opportunity to thank coaches for their dedication to the sport.

    "Hats off to all the coaches in the province, the coaches of Saskatoon. They're proud of everybody. They work tirelessly with these kids, and do such a fantastic job promoting wrestling."

    The event came just before teachers pulled out of extracurricular activities due to job actions by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation.

    The future of high school sports remains uncertain with the looming action.

    Despite the uncertainty, the wrestlers showed heart and skill, and a number of prospects will be going on to compete in clubs, and for university teams post-graduation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News