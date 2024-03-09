Saskatoon hosts high school wrestling provincials

Young wrestlers hit the mats in Saskatoon Saturday for the high school wrestling provincials.

Boys and girls of all weight classes battled it out in front of over 100 proud parents and classmates at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

Jud Heilman is the commissioner of the Saskatchewan High School Athletics Association.

"The quality of wrestling has been fantastic," Heilman said.

Heilman took the opportunity to thank coaches for their dedication to the sport.

"Hats off to all the coaches in the province, the coaches of Saskatoon. They're proud of everybody. They work tirelessly with these kids, and do such a fantastic job promoting wrestling."

The event came just before teachers pulled out of extracurricular activities due to job actions by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation.

The future of high school sports remains uncertain with the looming action.

Despite the uncertainty, the wrestlers showed heart and skill, and a number of prospects will be going on to compete in clubs, and for university teams post-graduation.