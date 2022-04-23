Saskatoon hosts 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony
A group of 22 hockey players in Saskatoon were given a distinct honour as new members of the 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame.
"You don't have to be good, you just got to be old,” inductee Ray Sladek said Saturday prior to the annual game.
The ceremony inducted 18 members of Saskatoon’s 60-plus hockey league as part of its class of 2022.
The daycare for old men -- as some of the wives have come to call it, gets these old timers together twice a week to keep playing the game they learned on frozen sloughs and dugouts as children.
"It keeps the heart rate down and your blood pressure down. You get the aspect of the physical exercise, then there’s the companionship with the guys. And there's still some competitiveness left in us old guys,” Sladek said.
The league started with three players mulling over creating a league for older players in 1993. Now there are 144 players spread across 12 teams.
Fellow inductee Don Reimer remembers honing in his game as a child on a frozen pond in his backyard formed by his mom throwing slop water and potato peelings on the then outskirts of Saskatoon near Idylwyld Drive.
"Then I graduated to the sloughs around the airport. You had to skate around the cattails and the weeds, so that gave me good training for doing turns,” Reimer said.
Reimer remembers being asked to join his first old timer league when he was 35 years old. Back then he didn’t know how long he’d be able to play hockey. First starting with a five-year plan, the 81-year-old Reimer has now whittled his hockey future down to a two-year plan.
"Right now I think I’m playing quite well. I feel like I’m skating fast. Although if I saw myself on video I’d wonder who is that slow bugger out there,” Reimer said with a smile.
After more than six decades of playing organized hockey, Sladek said there is one hockey lesson above the rest that’s guided him all these years.
“It’s a team sport. You got to be a team player. You can’t win a hockey game by yourself. That’s what you have to do: play as a team,” Sladek said.
While Reimer and Sladek appreciate the game, they also hate going to the gym, and they love spending time in the dressing room.
"One guy likes rum and coke all the time, so he said to this guy, ‘here, have a drink of my rum and coke.’ So he had a drink of the guy’s rum and coke and he says, ‘put your finger in there.’ He pulled out the guy’s false teeth,” Sladek said.
With multiple generations of friends and family cheering them on, these distinguished Canadian 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame members capped off the day with a well deserved banquet at Western Development Museum with roughly 500 people in attendance.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
PRINCE ALBERT
PRINCE ALBERT | Vintage clothing trend helping the environment
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says U.S. officials to visit
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday
No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.
The prime minister's official residence 'falls far short' compared to Canada's allies: report
The prime minister's official residence at 24 Sussex may be one of the most iconic buildings in Canada, but a new study says the aging heritage building 'falls far short' when compared to Canada’s allies.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
'Looking for a little bit more': Indigenous delegates await pope's visit to Canada
Pope Francis' apology for the Catholic Church's role in the Canadian residential school system was an important first step, Indigenous delegates say—but it still needs to be followed by concrete action and a visit to Indigenous territory.
Regina
-
Jury finds Dillon Whitehawk guilty on two first-degree murder charges
Dillon Whitehawk has been found guilty on two first-degree murder charges by a Regina jury.
-
Increasing booster uptake as Sask. long-term care homes grapple with outbreaks: health offical
As long-term care homes grabble with COVID outbreaks, a senior health official says boosters are critical to keep the most vulnerable people safe.
-
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says U.S. officials to visit
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Winnipeg
-
'Definitely a concern': Winnipeggers battle overland flooding amid downpour
As Winnipeg continues to sit under a rainfall warning, residents are dealing with overland flooding.
-
Road washout in Springfield prompts warning from police
Springfield police are warning drivers to stay off a road that was washed out, saying they have seen some drivers move the barriers and drive through.
-
Rainfall and winter storm warnings issued for parts of Manitoba
Parts of southern Manitoba are heading into the weekend with rainfall, snowfall and winter storm warnings.
Calgary
-
TSB investigators work to determine cause of plane crash west of Calgary
A federal body has taken over the investigation into a fatal plane crash near Springbank Airport Friday afternoon.
-
Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder
Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Edmonton
-
'Need to be held accountable': Family of slain Edmonton teen want changes to youth justice system
Family members of the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside of his high school are calling for changes to how youth are legally tried in Canada to help bring justice to victims.
-
'Couldn't be more excited': Fans and local businesses rejoice as Oilers secure playoff spot
For the third year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers are headed to the National Hockey League playoffs.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Toronto
-
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
-
Raptors avoid elimination with Game 4 win over 76ers
The Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers 110-102 on Saturday to avoid elimination in their opening-round playoff series.
-
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
Ottawa
-
‘We should be peaking soon’: Ottawa doctor says worst of the sixth wave should be over soon
As a surging sixth wave of COVID-19 looks to level off, there are warnings of a difficult week ahead for Ontario hospitals.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Construction begins today on sections of Montreal Road in Vanier, Transitway in the west end
Two major construction projects start in the city of Ottawa today, as the summer construction season continues to ramp up.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ivanie Blondin Day in the city of Ottawa
It’s Ivanie Blondin Day in the city of Ottawa, as the capital celebrates the two-time medalist at the Winter Games in Beijing.
Vancouver
-
Woman says Metro Vancouver Walmart staff mistreated disabled husband
A recent trip to a Surrey, B.C. Walmart left Kathleen McMahon angry and calling for better training for staff when dealing with disabled customers.
-
Indigenous communities need to be ‘centrally involved’ in B.C. wildfire preparations: UBCIC
The president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs says he is deeply concerned about the upcoming wildfire season, and that Indigenous communities need to be better consulted by the province on how to prepare and respond.
-
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Montreal
-
With sovereignty off the table, Quebec Liberals struggling to connect with voters
Quebec's next provincial election is still more than five months away, but Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is already on the campaign trail.
-
Humble hero Guy Lafleur always took time to meet his fans
Montreal Canadiens' legend Guy Lafleur's passing was felt across the hockey world, but nowhere more so than in his home province of Quebec. With his passing at 70 on Friday, social media was flooded with messages and memories of fans who got the chance to chat with him, shake his hand, take a picture or get an autograph.
-
'He knew who he was': Steve Shutt remembers Guy Lafleur for his humility, authenticity
Guy Lafleur is remembered for a lot of things — his thunderous slapshots, his smooth skating, his mane of helmet-less blonde hair. But for Hall of Famer and former linemate Steve Shutt, what really stood out about Lafleur was his humility.
Vancouver Island
-
YouTube 'stealth camper' spends night in Langford, B.C. roundabout
For most people, going camping in B.C. means logging on to the BC Parks website in hopes of booking a premium site in a provincial park. Steve Wallis isn't most people.
-
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday
No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. man overcomes addiction, homelessness, gives back with 'Little Barbershop of Horrors'
It wouldn't be surprising for Daryl Bidner's regulars to walk into his one-room barbershop and notice the big screen TV on the wall (surrounded by drawings of classic tattoos) showing the 1986 movie 'Little Shop of Horrors.'
Atlantic
-
Stand with Ukraine fundraiser-festival draws massive crowd
When volunteer organizer Kasia Tota saw the size of the crowd for a fundraiser held in downtown Halifax Saturday she was overwhelmed.
-
Opposition leader, parents call for return to masking in N.B. classrooms
A New Brunswick parent describes a sense of ‘vindication’ after reading through the recently released report from the province’s Child & Youth Advocate on the lifting of COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
-
Sydney call centre repays community with major donation
The big novelty cheque was only the tip of the iceberg for a story that started more than three years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
-
Invasive species centre in the Sault tackles ongoing problem
The invasive species centre in Sault Ste. Marie is awarding 60 micro-grants to organizations in the province, including several here in the northeast.
-
Sault police investigating an incident on Wellington Street East
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating an incident earlier today after two people were sent to the hospital with what they call non-life-threatening injuries.
London
-
'We’re finding a lot of plastics': volunteers clean up Thames River in St. Marys, Ont.
The organizer of a Thames River cleanup in St. Marys, Ont. has seen positive change over the past two decades.
-
What’s old is new again, vinyl resurgence as Canada marks record store day
Saturday marked the 15th annual Record Store Day- a day vinyl aficionados have been waiting for.
-
'First competition across the province': St. Thomas, Ont. hosts Special Olympics return to play
It’s been a long two years for Special Olympics athletes as they sat and waited for a return to play.