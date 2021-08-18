SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's hospitals are easing some visitor restrictions introduced to control the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, there will be no limit on the number of family/support persons or visitors that can be designated for patients, according to a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) news release.

However, the SHA is asking patients and their families to be mindful if many people are designated visitors.

"Every visit to an acute care facility brings with it the risk of exposure or transmission of COVID-19," the SHA said.

Under the new guidelines, up to two visitors can be present indoors.

Up to four visitors can be present in intensive care and end-of-life or palliative care areas.

The change will not apply to emergency departments, where only one support person is permitted.

Mask-wearing is required and designated visitors will need to answer COVID-19 screening questions.

While not a mandatory, the SHA is strongly encouraging visitors to be vaccinated.

Visiting hours will continue to be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The SHA says the timing of visits may be subject to limitations based on the needs of each unit.

"Collaborate with the care team to arrange visits in advance whenever possible," the SHA said.

The changes apply to Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon City Hospital and St. Paul’s Hospital.