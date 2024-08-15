Saskatoon holds vigil for victims of sex trade

Over the past 25 years, 193 lives have been tragically lost to the sex trade. On Wednesday, the Saskatoon community gathered to mourn these losses.

More than 100 people attended a solemn memorial vigil and service organized by EGADZ, beginning with speeches at their center before walking through downtown to the Saskatoon Police Station.

Don Meikle, Executive Director of EGADZ, expressed the sorrow felt by many.

"It's just such a spiral, and their lives are cut short so young. There's 12-year-old kids who've died, and all the way up. When you get involved in the sex trade, especially the street sex trade, your life expectancy isn't very long," Meikle said.

Among those present was Mike Scott, who has lost several sisters to fentanyl overdoses while they were involved in the trade. Scott shared his grief and urged others to remember the humanity of those affected.

"It's the fentanyl that's killed most of my sisters over the past few years. My story is everyone else's story, we all have a similar background and history that led us to this point. I think a huge thing that people forget to remember is that these are people," Scott said.

For Scott, the day served not only as a day of mourning but also as a beacon of hope.

"This day of mourning represents the youth that are out there today that helped organize this whole event for us today. That's the hope right there—that those young people can aspire to be so much more than what they've seen and grown up around," Scott added.

The vigil concluded back at EGADZ, where participants released balloons in honor of the 193 victims. EGADZ remains committed to tackling the issue of the sex trade before it takes hold, with a focus on supporting and guiding at-risk youth.

"We need to help kids when they're kids. We need to support kids, and actually provide support to them when they're young," Meikle said.

Following the ceremony, a barbecue was held, providing a space for participants to come together and heal in solidarity.