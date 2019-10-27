SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Hilltops are well into the realm of being considered a football dynasty with eight Canadian Bowl wins in nine years, and now, they’re looking for number nine after a 30-14 win versus the Edmonton Huskies.

“That’s who we are. The coaches give everything so players have got to give everything, and that’s what happens, you win,” Hilltops Coach Tom Sargeant said in a post-game interview.

The Hilltops had a bit of catching up to do after going down 7-6 after the first quarter, but a strong second half and some clutch plays pushed the Hilltops to their sixth straight Prairie Football Conference Championship.

“To win one is unreal, to win six in a row, you don’t even understand it,” Sargeant said.

Up by six with just over four minutes to go the hilltops were one yard out of the endzone on their third down, that’s when Coach Sargeant made a gutsy call and had running back Ben Abrook punch it home to all but seal the deal.

“That’s not who I am,” Sargeant said, saying he never had a second thought to go for it. “At the end of the day I have the belief system to trust in our players that when were in those tough situations we have to come out tough.”

“We know that when were on the one yard line were going for it, were going to score.” Abrook said, after a dominating performance with 246 yards and two touchdowns. “Having that confidence behind us too just pushes up over the goal line.”

The Hilltops will be playing the winner of the Ontario Football Conference Championship between the London Beefeaters and the Windsor AKO Fratmen.