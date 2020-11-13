SASKATOON -- Starting Nov. 19, students at the majority of Saskatoon's public and Catholic high schools will move to "Level 3" under the Saskatchewan government's Safe Schools Plan.

On Friday, as part of a series of measures intended to beat back a surge in Saskatchewan's case count, including mandatory masking for dozens of communities and limiting hours for bars, the province recommended high schools with over 600 students move to Level 3 under the school plan — which focuses on reducing in-class learning.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said Bethlehem Catholic High School, Bishop James Mahoney High School, Holy Cross High School and St. Joseph High School would all move to reduced learning.

"Starting November 19, students will attend in-person learning and learn online on alternate days. Schools will communicate details directly with families. School personnel will work with families who need support to access online learning," GSCS said.

Saskatoon Public Schools also said eight of its collegiates will move to a similar schedule.

"Starting Thursday, students will begin attending in-class learning for a reduced amount of the time, while completing some learning activities independently at home when they aren’t in school," the division said in a news release.

Aden Bowman, Bedford Road, Centennial, Evan Hardy, Marion M. Graham, Mount Royal, Tommy Douglas, and Walter Murray will be affected by the change.