SASKATOON -- Saskatoon public and catholic schools are not changing their virtual graduation plans, despite the province allowing outdoor ceremonies.

On Thursday, the province announced outdoor graduation ceremonies can be held with a maximum of 30 graduates per class and an overall attendance of 150 people — which includes graduates, guests and teachers.

Derrick Kunz, a spokesperson for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, said a “significant” amount of resources has gone into planning a digital graduation package — which includes videos of speeches, a mass and graduates walking across the stage.

“Although the announcement by the Government of Saskatchewan about graduation celebrations is encouraging, the small limit relative to the size of our graduating classes, outdoor location, and the timing of the announcement are significant barriers for us to change plans at this stage,” Kunz said in an email to CTV News.

The province said virtual services continue to be the “safest solution and the option that is recommended by public health officials.”

The virtual graduation for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools is scheduled for June 25.

In an email to CTV News a Saskatoon Public Schools spokesperson said the division also plans to move ahead with its virtual grad celebrations.