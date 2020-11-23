SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's H&M location is set to open its doors early next month.

The Midtown Plaza location will be the city's first.

According to a sign posted at the mall, the store is set to open Thursday, Dec. 3.

The location will be the popular chain's second in the province.

Hundreds of people lined up when Saskatchewan's first location opened in Regina in 2018 — an unlikely scenario in Saskatoon as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the city.