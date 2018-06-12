

CTV Saskatoon





A homemade stun gun is putting one Prince Albert teen in front of a provincial court.

The 14-year-old boy, who was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday, was arrested over the weekend after police in the city received a call about a person with a weapon in the parking lot on the 3600 block of Second Avenue West. He was allegedly found holding a stun gun — or Taser — made from a computer mouse.

“It looked kind of like a regular mouse… but just with two prongs coming out of the mouse that could carry an electrical shock,” Alanna Adamko, a spokesperson for Prince Albert police, said.

The teen is charged with possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

According to Adamko, the number of homemade weapons being confiscated, not only in Prince Albert, but also across the province, is increasing.

“It’s so easy for somebody to Google search how to make a weapon, how to make a Taser, and they can use just common, everyday household items,” she said.

Anything that can carry a conductive charge can be turned into a stun gun, Adamko said, stressing that homemade weapons are still dangerous.

“There are consequences for carrying homemade Tasers and weapons. We wouldn’t recommend for people to try that.”