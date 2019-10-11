Saskatoon golf courses to close for the season as winter comes to the fore
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 11:02AM CST
The City of Saskatoon’s three golf courses - Holiday Park, Silverwood and Wildwood - are in the process of closing for winter maintenance, the city says.
The final days of operation at each course are as follows:
Holiday Park Golf Course
- Executive Nine will close Oct. 15
- Regular course back nine will close Oct. 21
- Regular course front nine will close Oct. 28
- Driving range will close Oct. 28
Silverwood Golf Course
- Will close Oct. 15
- Driving range will close Oct.15
Wildwood Golf Course
- Back nine will close Oct. 21
- Front nine will close Oct. 28
All dates are tentative and dependent on weather conditions, the city says.