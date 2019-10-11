The City of Saskatoon’s three golf courses - Holiday Park, Silverwood and Wildwood - are in the process of closing for winter maintenance, the city says.

The final days of operation at each course are as follows:

Holiday Park Golf Course

Executive Nine will close Oct. 15

Regular course back nine will close Oct. 21

Regular course front nine will close Oct. 28

Driving range will close Oct. 28

Silverwood Golf Course

Will close Oct. 15

Driving range will close Oct.15

Wildwood Golf Course

Back nine will close Oct. 21

Front nine will close Oct. 28

All dates are tentative and dependent on weather conditions, the city says.