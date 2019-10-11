The City of Saskatoon’s three golf courses - Holiday Park, Silverwood and Wildwood - are in the process of closing for winter maintenance, the city says.

The final days of operation at each course are as follows:

Holiday Park Golf Course

  • Executive Nine will close Oct. 15
  • Regular course back nine will close Oct. 21
  • Regular course front nine will close Oct. 28
  • Driving range will close Oct. 28

Silverwood Golf Course

  • Will close Oct. 15
  • Driving range will close Oct.15

Wildwood Golf Course

  • Back nine will close Oct. 21
  • Front nine will close Oct. 28

All dates are tentative and dependent on weather conditions, the city says.