Saskatoon fundraiser sends equipment, medical supplies to sister city in Ukraine
Community and business leaders came together on Wednesday to support Saskatoon’s sister city in Ukraine.
The Unite for Ukraine luncheon at TCU Place was a fundraising initiative to purchase and transport vital equipment and supplies to Chernivtsi.
It all started after Mayor Charlie Clark received an urgent request for help from Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk.
Klichuk’s city is now caring for over 150,000 displaced people who are escaping the war and are in need of food, shelter and medical care.
First responders in Chernivtsi have also requested help from Saskatoon’s firefighters.
Jay Protz with Firefighters IAFF Local 80 said they sent more than 25 crates of pants, coats, helmets, boots, gloves and other crucial equipment for first responders.
“It’s hard to watch. I can’t imagine us trying to do our job in a war-torn country, trying to save somebody’s life and you don’t have the right equipment. It’s crazy watching what’s going on there. Just trying to put yourself in their shoes, it’s so hard to do,” Protz said.
A total of $250,000 was raised at the event.
Klichuk provided a recorded video message where he thanked Saskatoon for its support.
Saskatoon and the city of Chernivtsi became sister cities because the two communities share much in common including cultural ties.
