Saskatoon firefighters battle grass fire after controlled burn spreads

    Saskatoon firefighters continue to monitor the scene after a controlled burn sparked a wild grass fire southeast of the city.

    Crews were called to a field near Highway 16, approximately 25 kilometers southeast of Saskatoon, shortly after noon on Tuesday.

    As of Wednesday morning, firefighters remained on the scene to combat the blaze, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

    According to the fire department, the blaze had reached an estimated size of 200 hectares by the time they arrived on scene.

    Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines in various locations to combat the grassland fire.

