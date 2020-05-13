SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was hurt in a basement fire Tuesday night.

At around 8 p.m., the fire department said it received multiple calls about a house fire in the 2700 block of Eastview.

Upon arrival, thick black smoke was observed exiting a one-story home, the fire department said in a news release. It said the lone occupant of the home made it out safely.

Firefighters located the fire in the basement of the home and found the fire had not spread beyond the basement, the fire department said.

A fire investigator is working to identify a cause of the fire and a damage estimate.