SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department says it is testing and monitoring ice thickness at storm water retention ponds around the city to verify their safety and integrity for skating.

The ice must be at least eight inches to be considered safe for skating, the fire department said in a news release.

Signage posted at each pond will indicate whether the pond is safe for use.

The sign will display a “No Skating” icon until the ice has been tested and is confirmed safe for public use, at which time a “Skating Permitted” icon will be displayed on the sign.