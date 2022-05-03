Saskatoon fans say goodbye to Guy Lafleur
The Western Canada Montreal Canadiens Fan Club held a tribute to Guy Lafleur in the club’s dressing room at the Harold Latrace Arena on Tuesday.
The club put up pictures of Lafleur and created a shrine to honour the Montreal Canadiens great. Lafelur died on April 22, his funeral was held in Montreal on Tuesday.
“I've met Mr.Lafleur on many occasions. He's just such a wonderful, unique gentleman. A true ambassador of hockey. A wonderful ambassador of the Montreal Canadiens, but just a wonderful, wonderful gentleman,” said the club's president James Taman.
Taman met Lafleur in 1987 with his son Jeremy. For an NHL franchise that has won 24 Stanley Cups, there are few Taman will remember like Lafleur.
“Lafleur is one of three on a pedestal,” said Taman. “Mr.Beliveau, Mr Richard and and Mr. Lafleur. They are the icons, they are the Montreal Canadiens.”
His fondest memory of Lafleur comes when he was 25, watching his beloved Habs play at the Montreal Forum in the 1979 playoffs.
“Lafleur skated down the right wing, came over the blueline and put a slapshot past the Bruins goaltender Gerry Cheevers to tie the game. We went on to win the game, we went on to win the Stanley Cup,” he said.
That was Game 7 of the playoff semifinals, the team would later beat the New York Rangers in the Finals.
The club had members sign a condolences book which will be given to the Lafleur family.
“He was bigger than hockey. He was he was larger than life. And you know what? He was a generous human being,” the club's executive director Matthew Ward said.
“He could just do so much on the ice. He just went about and did his job. He didn’t complain,” said Canadiens fan Don Junor.
In addition to sending a book of condolences, the club was also collecting funds which will be donated to the Inner City Hockey League.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
'Very disturbing': Gloria Allred worries overturning Roe v. Wade could roll back other rights
A high-profile women's rights lawyer worries that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the case that legalized abortion in the U.S., it would be the first step in eroding other hard-won rights, such as same-sex or interracial marriage.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
Regina
-
'The biggest heart': Family and community honour the life of Alex Pelletier
The family, friends and community members who knew Alex Pelletier are reflecting on his life that revolved around giving to others.
-
Sask. minimum wage increasing to $13 in October
Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour as of Oct. 1, 2022 with a plan to reach $15 an hour by 2024.
-
'Unacceptable': Assiniboia residents raise concerns over emergency service disruptions
Another temporary service disruption in Assiniboia has shut down the town’s emergency services for 12 hours each day.
Winnipeg
-
Flood waters cause another closure of Highway 75, impacting one Manitoba town
Continued flooding in southern Manitoba has closed down another stretch of Highway 75, and now one town is blocked on three sides.
-
Six more communities declare local states of emergency in Manitoba
The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has joined a growing list of communities that have declared local states of emergency due to flooding.
-
Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Maples care home in Winnipeg
Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Maples Personal Care Home, which was hit hard during the pandemic.
Calgary
-
Flames and Stars excited to play in front of fans in the playoffs
For the first time since 2019, fans will be able to rock it out at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the playoffs.
-
New life for old bikes, thanks to a group of Calgary volunteers
Some old bicycles are getting a new lease on life thanks to a group of Calgary seniors.
-
Kenney, once an 'anti-abortion activist,' refuses to comment on American controversy
Alberta's premier was challenged to "reaffirm" the province's commitment to women's reproductive rights Tuesday, but Jason Kenney dodged the matter, instead accusing his NDP opponents of creating controversy.
Edmonton
-
'It was terrifying': B.C. visitors to steer clear of Edmonton after being attacked on transit
Two women from Victoria, B.C., say they are unlikely to ever visit Edmonton again after they were attacked twice while trying to take the bus in the Alberta capital.
-
Some Albertans with diabetes losing provincial coverage for insulin pumps
For Lisa Hart, an Albertan living with type-one diabetes, the opportunity to buy an insulin pump nine years ago was life changing.
-
Man hit by car lands on roof, falls off by northern Alta. RCMP detachment after long ride
A homeowner near Whitecourt, Alta., was hit by an unknown car on his property, ended up on the vehicle's roof and eventually flew off by the RCMP detachment in town.
Toronto
-
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
-
Calls for mandatory prepayment at fuel pumps as 'gas-and-dash' thefts skyrocket
In Ontario, gas prices are set to equal all time highs when prices rise four cents at midnight to bring gas to more than $1.90 per litre.
-
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Strong reaction in Ottawa to leaked Roe v. Wade draft
A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico suggests the justices are set to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has many in Canada watching closely.
-
Catherine McKenney launches mayoral campaign
Somerset ward councillor Catherine McKenney has officially registered to run for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Former Vancouver airport screener says she quit over poor working conditions, low pay
A former security screening employee who worked at Vancouver International Airport says she quit her job of four years over poor working conditions and low pay.
-
Closing arguments conclude in trial of B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence causing death
Closing arguments finished Tuesday at New Westminster Supreme Court in the trial of a caregiver charged in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
-
'Over my dead body': B.C. politicians vow abortion access won't change in province
With the U.S. Supreme Court now expected to strike down the 50-year-old law guaranteeing access to abortion for all Americans, politicians and pro-choice activists in B.C. are sounding off.
Montreal
-
'Our work is never done': Will U.S. anti-abortion sentiment trickle into Quebec?
To Quebecers, the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade may seem worlds away. But there's a fear -- or a hope, depending on who you ask -- that the cultural impact of this decision could trickle into the province.
-
Pointe-Claire votes to put Cadillac Fairview housing megaproject on ice for 90 days
The Cadillac Fairview condo development in Pointe-Claire is on ice for 90 days after a vote Tuesday that put the project into a zoning freeze. After hours of debate, one councillor abstained and the rest supported the freeze.
-
CDPQ president says Mayor Plante changed her mind in 10 days on REM de l'Est project
Mayor Valérie Plante has changed her mind in 10 days about the Caisse de dépôt et placement's (CDPQ) eastern REM and torpedoed the project, CDPQ president Charles Émond suggested Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
'His face was right up at the window': Conservation officers urge bear mindfulness on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are urging people to keep their garbage inside or make sure it's secured outside as bear interactions rise on Vancouver Island.
-
Caught on cam: Man arrested after fight breaks out at Victoria concert
A video posted online shows a fight breaking out at a Mother Mother concert in Victoria's Royal Theatre over the weekend.
-
Ladysmith, B.C., woman wins $1M prize from online lottery
A Vancouver Island woman is $1 million richer after winning an online slot machine lottery prize.
Atlantic
-
N.S. killer’s illegal arsenal outlined at Mass Casualty Commission
The commission examining Canada’s worst mass murder released its findings regarding the killer’s arsenal Tuesday, and heard how much family, friends, and neighbours of Gabriel Wortman knew about his collection of firearms.
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Finding shelter: Halifax Regional Council meets to dicuss allowing tents in public parks
Halifax Regional Council is meeting Tuesday evening about the report that recommends allowing tents in public parks as a temporary solution to homeless.
Northern Ontario
-
Scouts Canada survey finds Canadians lack basic outdoor skills
Scouts Canada says a recent survey found Canadians are lacking when it comes to basic outdoor skills.
-
Robot server handling orders at Sudbury restaurant
There is a new employee at 7 Star Dumpling House restaurant on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury.
-
Province gives $12 million to North Bay hospital
The provincial government is providing more than $12 million for the North Bay Regional Health Centre (NBRHC).
London
-
London, Ont. man sentenced to 16 years for attempted murder
Derek Boyd has been sentenced to 16 years for attempted murder. The ruling was handed down by Superior Court Justice Marc Garson in a Stratford, Ont. courtroom Tuesday.
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
Driver identified in fatal weekend Dutton-Dunwich Township collision
Elgin County OPP have identified the driver who died following a fatal two-vehicle collision on Sunday.