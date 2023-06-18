Saskatoon explores partners for future greenhouse facility

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges

On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London