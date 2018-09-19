

CTV Saskatoon





A doctor is facing charges related to how he prescribed medical marijuana while practicing in Saskatoon.

While working at Natural Health Services last year, Dr. Mishack Zwane allegedly failed to assess patients properly before writing medical marijuana, and also billed excessively for his services.

That’s according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, who laid the charges.

A hearing before the college’s discipline committee is pending, with no date announced.