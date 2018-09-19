Saskatoon doctor faces discipline over medical marijuana prescriptions
A physician's stethoscope is shown in this file photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 3:37PM CST
A doctor is facing charges related to how he prescribed medical marijuana while practicing in Saskatoon.
While working at Natural Health Services last year, Dr. Mishack Zwane allegedly failed to assess patients properly before writing medical marijuana, and also billed excessively for his services.
That’s according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, who laid the charges.
A hearing before the college’s discipline committee is pending, with no date announced.