Saskatoon crop production show demos latest innovations in agriculture

It’s every farmers dream; the newest combines, machinery, technology, and innovation.

On Wednesday, more than 338 exhibitors from across the continent gave a glimpse of what’s to come at the Western Canadian Crop Production Show in Saskatoon.

On top of the suppliers and manufacturers, researchers from the crop development center were present.

They’ve recently received funding to solve root rot in lentils and peas.

All five of Prairieland Parks exhibition halls were full with the show.

Another company, Green Aero Tech is producing large agriculture drones, to allow farmers to spray their fields without tracks according to Kevin Van Dorp with Green Aero Tech.

"The T40 is one of the largest sprayer drones being used in Canada and North America right now," said Van Dorp.

Or Jeremy Matuszewski with Thunderstruck Ag Equipment, a company that takes the makeshift inventions of small time farmers across the world and streamlines them for mass production.

"When a farmer comes up with an idea, something that works well on their farm,” said Matuszewski. “They farm full time, so they need somebody to bring it to tradeshows and do their marketing."

These are just a few of the booths on display at the Western Canadian Crop Show, which continues until January 11.