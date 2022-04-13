Saskatoon could see a new 30-storey residential, retail building

A rendering for a proposed 30-storey mixed-use building in Saskatoon. (Saskatoon.ca) A rendering for a proposed 30-storey mixed-use building in Saskatoon. (Saskatoon.ca)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why using term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war

A formal U.S. follow-up accusing Russia of genocide, a campaign aimed at wiping out a targeted group, could carry obligations on the world to consider action. That's because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.

Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions

Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London