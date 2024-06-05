SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon construction worker seriously injured after falling from second floor

    Share

    A Saskatoon construction worker was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling at a worksite.

    Saskatoon Police were called to the 200 block of Pepper Court on Tuesday afternoon for reports of an industrial accident.

    A 36-year-old man had fallen from the second floor of a building under construction.

    Medavie Health Services West transported the worker to the hospital. Police said his condition has since stabilized.

    The cause of the fall remains under investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News