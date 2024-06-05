Saskatoon construction worker seriously injured after falling from second floor

A Saskatoon construction worker was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling at a worksite.

Saskatoon Police were called to the 200 block of Pepper Court on Tuesday afternoon for reports of an industrial accident.

A 36-year-old man had fallen from the second floor of a building under construction.

Medavie Health Services West transported the worker to the hospital. Police said his condition has since stabilized.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.