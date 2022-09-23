Saskatoon condo fire leaves 2 cats dead, results in $325,000 in damage

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a condo fire in the 300-block of Kingsmere Boulevard around 11 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from a third-floor window.

“The fire alarm was ringing but evacuation of the building was not complete,” an SFD media release said.

According to SFD, occupants of the unit where the blaze began had been alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms.

“They attempted to extinguish the fire which was too large for a fire extinguisher,” SFD said.

“The Saskatoon Police Service assisted fire crews in completing evacuation and keeping everyone out of the building.”

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 11:38 pm.

SFD said one dog was rescued but two cats died in the blaze.

An investigation found the fire originated in the bathroom and spread in the unit, but the cause is still undetermined. Two units have been deemed not habitable due to the fire.

Damage is estimated at $325,000.