Saskatoon condo board sues No. 1 River Landing developer after balcony glass shatters

A Saskatoon condo board is suing a developer for a list of alleged defects in the high-rise.

In a statement of claim filed at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench, the No. 1 River Landing condo board says Toronto developer Urban Capital “breached its duty of care” and was “negligent in failing to design and construct the condominium.”

The lawsuit alleges the wrong type of glass was installed on balconies, which lead to an incident in the summer where balcony glass shattered onto balconies below and the street.

The condo board alleges the developer didn’t install the correct thickness of glass and failed to ensure the glass was double layered and heat-soaked tempered glass.

The document also outlined alleged issues with the elevator, the building’s garbage system and loud noises coming from the condo walls and ceilings.

“The loud noises and bangs became so loud and created such strong vibrations that paintings have fallen off the walls of units,” the claim reads.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The No. 1 River Landing condo board is seeking $100,000 in damages.

CTV News has contacted Urban Capital for a response.