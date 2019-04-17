

CTV Saskatoon





UFCW Local 1400 union workers voted in favour of the offer made by their employer, ending the Saskatoon Co-op labour dispute Tuesday.

The main sticking point has been a two-tiered system the company wants to introduce where future employees would not be on the same wages and benefit scale as current employees.

Rod Gillies, director of negotiations says the second tier wage system still exists, but the wage gap between the two tiers has been reduced.

The union and management met with a mediator late last week and came up with the tentative agreement Sunday.

Wages will increase two per cent over three years.

Co-op employees walked the picket line since November of last year.