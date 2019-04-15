

An end could be in sight for the Saskatoon Co-Op labour dispute.

The union and management have come to a tentative agreement. The union and management met with a mediator late last week and came up with the tentative agreement Sunday.

A ratification vote is scheduled for Tuesday. Employees have been on strike since November 1, 2018. The main sticking point has been a two-tiered system the company wants to introduce where future employees would not be on the same wages and benefit scale as current employees.

No details about the agreement have been released.