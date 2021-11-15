Saskatoon City Hall projecting $5.7M deficit, has plans to get out of the red

SASKATOON -

The City of Saskatoon is projecting a year-end deficit of $5.7 million for 2021, which it says is driven by the $3 million overage in the transportation business line because of the snow cleanup following the November 2020 blizzard.

The city said a contingency fund of $3.7 million from the Canada Community Building Fund, as well as $1.25 million from the province as payment for prior years’ highway maintenance by the city, brings the total year-end deficit to $739,100.

City administration put spending and hiring restrictions in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that have carried into 2021, which the city anticipates will offset the overall deficit by $1.3 million, the city said.

Surpluses and deficits by business line:

Utilities – Projected $8.1 Million Surplus (will be offset through transfers to reserves)

Community Support – projected $350,000 surplus

Corporate Asset Management – projected $950,200 surplus

Urban Planning and Development – projected $185,000 surplus

Recreation and Culture – projected $411,700 surplus

Transportation – projected $3.6 million deficit

Corporate Governance and Finance – projected $2.5 million deficit

Environmental Health – projected $216,000 deficit

Fire Services – projected $971,000 deficit

Taxation and General Revenue - projected $37,300 deficit

According to an administration report, Sasktel Centre is looking at a deficit of $3.7 million because of cancelled events during the pandemic, but that amount could change if it’s required to repay $1 million to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. The deficit will be covered by the organization’s stabilization reserve, as well as transfers from its capital reserve fund after board approval.

TCU Place is also forecasting a deficit of $2.9 million, which will be covered by its capital expansion reserve. The Remai Modern art gallery is projecting to break even in 2021, according to the city.