SASKATOON -- Saskatoon city officials are considering raising fares for taxis in the city.

On Monday, the city’s Standing Policy Committee on transportation will review recommendations from the administration calling for a bump in taxi fares and how frequent the fares add up.

According to the city’s administration, following a taxi cost index review, industry stakeholders are requesting an increase in the metered-fare rate through two avenues.

Reducing the distance covered by the minimum base fee of $3.75 from 130 metres to 125 metres.

Increasing the distance rate from $0.25 per every 130 metres to $0.27 per 125 metres.

In a city report, the administration said the cost of a five kilometre trip would see an increase from $13.25 to $14.28, a 7.8 per cent increase.

According to the city, the taxi cost index measures expenses such as insurance, licence fees, vehicle maintenance and fuel. The city said calculations for the past 24 months show an average increase of 14.8 per cent over the base fare from 2011 and a 7.8 per cent increase since fares were last adjusted in 2016.

Compared to 11 other cities in Canada, if the committee approves the increase, Saskatoon will have the third-highest fare for a five kilometre trip. Lethbridge has the priciest five kilometre trip at $15.89 followed by Kelowna at $14.70 and Saskatoon at $14.28.