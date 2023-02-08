Saskatoon city councillor cancels event due to threatening phone calls and emails

Saskatoon's Ward 3 city councillor David Kirton decided to cancel his “Coffee with the Councillor” event scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Confederation Mall because of what he calls threatening phone calls and emails which became a “cause for concern”.

“Based on that, and on the advice of others, I have made the decision to cancel the “Coffee with the Councillor” event,” Kirton said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

The tweet goes on to say Kirton regrets “not being able to chat and hear new ideas”, but encouraged people to reach out to him via email and phone.

In an email to CTV News, Kirton said he won’t be doing interviews about the cancellation, adding he’s not concerned about his safety and more concerned about any possible disruption at the mall.

Saskatoon Police say it received a harassing communications report on February 7 at approximately 4:30 p.m., but weren’t able to comment further about an ongoing investigation.