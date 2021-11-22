Saskatoon city council votes to extend school zone times

Saskatoon -

Saskatoon city council has voted to extend the time reduced speed zones are in effect near schools.

Starting next year, they would run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. rather than the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. period currently covered.

During the posted times, drivers would still be required to slow to 30 kilometres per hour.

At the same time, reduced speed zones near high schools will be phased out.

The moves are part of a series of measures passed during Monday's meeting related to vehicle speeds and pedestrian safety.

Council also directed city administration to develop a reduced-speed policy that would apply to playgrounds.

Also, councillors asked administration to continue to explore traffic calming measures in areas where seniors live.

The city solicitor still needs to craft a bylaw outlining the changes which will then need final approval from council.​