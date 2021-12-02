Saskatoon city council passes 2022/2023 budget

Saskatoon city council has passed the city's 2022/2023 multi-year budget.

Residents will see property taxes increase by 3.86 per cent in 2022 and 3.53 percent in 2023. It means the average Saskatoon homeowner will pay around $74.00 more in 2022 and $70.00 more the following year.

Over the course of three days of budget deliberations, presenters also made pitches for funding. One proposal was to include snow grading on bike lanes. The current practice is not to grade bike lanes unless they're included on a "priority" street.

Councillor Hillary Gough was in favour of the idea.

“By not cleaning in the winter, we disconnect that network,” she explained. “That makes it often physically impossible to navigate the streets on a bike.”

Councillor Darren Hill, on the other hand, was against the proposal.

“Now is not the time to be adding new projects that are not requested by the citizens of Saskatoon,” Hill said.

Funding for snow grading on bike lanes was ultimately defeated, with most councillors and the mayor not supporting the idea.