SASKATOON -- The Hampton Free Methodist Church is using its space to collect donations for families who lost their homes to fire over the weekend.

Three homes in the city's Hampton Village neighbourhood were destroyed by fire on Saturday evening.

Saskatoon Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Hogan said no one was injured, but there was about $1 million worth of damage.

“How can we help? That’s everyone’s first instinct,” Jessica Isaak, a pastor at the Hampton Free Methodist Church, told CTV News.

“And we thought, maybe our facility could be a place for all this generosity to land.”

Isaak said more than 140 people dropped off supplies to the church on Sunday, which will be fairly allocated to each family.

Because of the abundance of supplies, the church is now only accepting cash donations which can be made online.

“I don’t think our church should take credit of what’s happening because it’s really a community effort,” she said.