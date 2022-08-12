Saskatoon charity program jeopardized after food donations posted for sale on Facebook
Saskatoon’s Never Hungry charity had one of their business partnerships put at risk after someone receiving food donations attempted to sell them online.
The organization’s founder said they started a bread distribution program in November 2021 and were providing fresh bread to hundreds around the city.
“They've been going to pretty much every charity in the city, going to every box, like the blue box, yellow box Riversdale fridge, going to 18 different public schools, over 2,600 kids were getting it,” Bowman Blackmon told CTV News. “And one of our volunteers had the best intentions at heart, but he gave it to someone without first coming to the group, or to our team who was in charge.”
“The person had lied about what their intentions were. And then she started selling it online. And unfortunately, the bread corporation distributor saw that and closed it off for us.”
According to a social media post on the Caswell Community Association Facebook page, the person attempted to sell the bread on another Facebook page.
More than a dozen support letters were sent in to help Never Hungry repair relations with the distributor.
“They were able to see this was an isolated incident, that we had been keeping it running very smoothly for the last eight months. And, you know, guarantee we changed things up a bit.”
Blackmon said after they looked into the person who posted the bread for sale, they found out it wasn’t a one-time thing.
“She had done this to several other charities before, lied about stuff regarding furniture, and then sold it and had done this with other food items at other places.”
He said he didn’t harbour any bad feelings against the person who caused the problems. Rather, he saw it as an act of desperation.
“The cost of living is so high and groceries are so high. And if you're so desperate to sell bread that was given as a charity, there's something going on, you know.”
Blackmon said the organization decided not to press charges although he had confirmed with police they could.
“When I spoke to her and kind of mentioned this to her she took down her sales and hasn't been doing it since.”
He said it was a pretty stressful couple of weeks.
“This was a big thing for us in the group that we're able to do…so we were really, really upset when it was gone. We're really extremely happy with this back.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
Anne Heche legally dead, remains on life support for donor evaluation
Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her brain death, a representative for the actor said Friday.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
Canadian who sold his possessions, used up his savings to deliver aid in Ukraine makes a plea for help
Canadian Adam Oake is among volunteers delivering aid to civilians in Ukraine, but he says donations are drying up and he's issuing a plea for help.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman who was stalked by police officer ex-boyfriend says justice system failed her
Despite a police misconduct probe that found a high-ranking B.C. officer had stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend for years, a criminal investigation into the case did not result in charges.
Canada to test wastewater for polio
Canada plans to start testing wastewater for poliovirus in a number of cities “as soon as possible” following new reports of cases abroad, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed on Friday.
No plans to declare monkeypox a national public health emergency: officials
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says there are no plans at the moment to declare monkeypox a public health emergency.
Last month was 6th hottest July on record in 143 years
Last month was the Earth’s sixth-warmest July on record in 143 years, according to the U.S. federal agency that studies oceans, the atmosphere, and coastal areas.
Regina
-
Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
Regina man wins $100K on Western 649 extra
A Regina man is $100,000 richer after matching the winning extra number on his Western 649 lottery ticket.
-
Sask. feeling effects of countrywide veterinarian shortage
Saskatchewan is facing a veterinarian and veterinary technician shortage along with the rest of the country.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scam
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
-
Manitoba beaches good despite algae blooms
Beach conditions are good across Manitoba this week, according to the Province.
-
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary Farmers' Market opens new northwest location
Plans for the opening of a second Calgary Farmers' Market location were announced in 2018, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues pushed back the official opening roughly two years.
-
Expanded patios, street musicians replace vehicles in Inglewood on Sundays in August
Inglewood's main drag is going car-free on Sundays for the rest of August.
-
‘Perplexed but not crushed’: Fire erupts at Bonavista Church
Calgary firefighters were called to the Bonavista Church at around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Amy Schumer, Tom Segura and more in Edmonton this weekend for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Some of the biggest names in the comedy world will descend on Edmonton this weekend, as the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns for a second year.
-
These are the movies playing at Churchill Square starting next week
The City of Edmonton's Movies on the Square are back next Wednesday.
-
Everything you need to know about Thursday's supermoon
The last supermoon of the year lit up the skies over Alberta on Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
-
Sisters adopted into separate families find each other after 35 years
Two sisters adopted into separate families have found each other after 35 years of separation.
Ottawa
-
Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. The closure will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
-
Ottawa baby makes his grand appearance in Queensway Carleton Hospital hallway
An Ottawa family has a story for a lifetime after delivering their newborn in the hallway of the Queensway Carleton Hospital.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unknown if fatal Maple Ridge shooting is tied to gang conflict: RCMP
A man has died and police are looking witnesses following a shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday.
-
Toddler who fell from window has cracked jaw, broken leg, father says in warning to others
The family of a toddler who fell from a window earlier this week says the girl is lucky her injuries aren't permanent.
-
Vehicle fire along B.C.'s Highway 3 spreads, leads to evacuation alert
Residents of about a dozen properties along a stretch of Highway 3 in British Columbia's southern Interior are being asked to get ready to evacuate at a moment's notice after a vehicle fire quickly spread to nearby grasses and trees.
Montreal
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
-
Perimeter lifted, but operation continues after Montreal East shooting
Streets are reopening in Montreal East, though a major police operation is ongoing following a shooting overnight Thursday into Friday.
-
Montreal stabbing of Orthodox Jewish man may have been work-related conflict: police
A 24-year-old Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed Thursday in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood. Montreal police (SPVM) said it's possible the stabbing was a work-related conflict, as the victim and suspect are coworkers.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Nanaimo, Vancouver due to staff shortage
Two BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled Friday evening due to a staff shortage.
-
Victoria police searching for man missing for nearly a month
Victoria police are asking the public for help finding a 51-year-old man missing for nearly a month.
-
Major crimes unit investigating body found after Nanaimo house fire
One man is dead after a fire destroyed a home Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
Atlantic
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
-
State of emergency to lift in Newfoundland as forest fire situation improves
Newfoundland and Labrador officials say the state of emergency called last weekend because of raging wildfires in the centre of the province will end on Saturday.
-
‘Colleagues are having panic attacks’: Fredericton ER physician outlines ideas to help ailing healthcare system
An emergency department physician at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton has spent the last several weeks and months gathering input and ideas from his colleagues, the general public, and his own experiences, on how to help alleviate the stress on New Brunswick’s healthcare system.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario porch pirate steals grocery delivery from family in quarantine
In the age of doorstep deliveries, porch pirates who steal items from front doors have become common, but one North Bay mom says she was scared by a recent encounter with one.
-
Algoma Steel union agrees to let members vote on last offer from company
Algoma Steel announced Friday that United Steelworkers Local 2251 have agreed to take the company’s last offer to a vote by employees in the affected bargaining unit.
-
Well-being check by police finds victim being held by three people in Wawa
A wellness check on a person living on Churchill Avenue in Wawa last month led to the discovery that the victim was being forcibly confined in their home by three people.
London
-
OPP identify missing boater in Lake Erie as search for 58-year-old continues
West Region OPP have identified a missing boater last seen heading out onto Lake Erie on Tuesday.
-
Border city businesses call on federal government to drop COVID border restrictions
Businesses in border cities are calling on the government to lift COVID-19 border restrictions, including suspending the controversial ArriveCan app.
-
River Road arson charge withdrawn
A man charged with arson in connection with the River Road clubhouse fire has had the charge withdrawn.