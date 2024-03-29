Saskatoon celebrates first-ever community feast and round dance

Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.

The event served as a celebration of community unity and a step forward in reconciliation efforts, the city said.

Speaking at the gathering at the Cosmo Civic Centre, Mayor Charlie Clark said “celebration and gathering together” is an important part of the journey of reconciliation.

“We are living in difficult times, here in Saskatoon and around the world. This is an opportunity to express gratitude for the good in our lives and in our community and to acknowledge the continued work towards a good life for every resident of our city,” he said.

(Courtesy: City of Saskatoon)

A Round Dance is a traditional event in First Nations culture that celebrates community unity through the coming together of the community and its people. The theme for this historic event is miyo-pimatisiwin (MEE-oh pim-MAT-tiss-win), which means “the good life for all” in the Plains Cree language.

“Hosting a Round Dance is meaningful for the City, as it responds to TRC Calls to Action, continues to build relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples and shows the City’s dedication to Reconciliation is not just words on paper,” the city said in a release.

Melissa Cote, Director of Indigenous Initiatives said the event was a concrete step forward in reconciliation, aligning with the Calls to Action.

“In terms of Reconciliation and the Calls to Action, this event is moving the needle forward in a very tangible way,” Cote said.