Saskatoon Catholic school administrators meet LGBTQ2S+ protestors on their doorstep

A protest at Saskatoon’s Catholic school division over a leaked email described as discriminatory of the queer community led to a tense exchange with its director of education on Thursday.

Protestors gathered at the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division office in downtown Saskatoon to protest an email advising the elementary school principals to warn their teachers not to let their students attend the “Rainbow Tent” at the Nutrien Children’s Festival this weekend.

Rain began to pour just as the event started.

“I don’t like that it’s raining because it doesn’t have as many people out here but I do know at the end of a storm there will be a rainbow,” said François Rivard, director of education with the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Board.

“Talk the talk and walk the walk,” a protestor responded from the crowd.

“Always have,” Rivard said, before making his exit.

GSCS Superintendent Tom Hickey, who wrote the email, was more conciliatory to the crowd.

“I’m sorry. We love you. We love the students that come to our schools,” he said.

“Trust has been broken, and that’s fair. There’s lots of you that are angry. I’m looking forward to continuing to meet with people and connect with people.”

He said the school division was committed to learning how to better support its vulnerable LGBTQ2S+ students.

Protestors asked if Hickey would retract the statement and allow Saskatoon’s Catholic teachers to bring their students to the event, but he said he wasn’t prepared to make any commitments yet.