Saskatoon shattered a 112 year-old record on Feb. 6 when temperatures fell to - 42.6 C, according to Environment Canada.

The previous record for Feb. 6 was set in 1907 at -41.7 C.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Wednesday, prompting the province to remind people of its cold weather strategy, which is providing shelter for people in need.

The Salvation Army is open 24 hours to provide support for people in the cold. By Wednesday morning, the shelter reached maximum capacity and was in overflow, putting extra cots in the dining area.

The frigid temperatures also caused delays at the John G. Diefenbaker International Airport for both departing and arriving flights. The airport is urging travelers to check the status of a flight before heading to the airport.

Environment Canada said the very cold temperatures will last until the night. By Thursday morning wind chill values will moderate, but not for long as the province is expected to return to extreme temperatures Thursday night and Friday morning.

This story has been clarified to state the record relates to the specific date of Feb. 6.